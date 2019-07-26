Menu

Advertising

AFC Telford swoop for keeper Corey Addai

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United have agreed to sign Coventry City goalkeeper Corey Addai on loan after his impressive trial spell with the Bucks.

Corey Addai between the sticks for the Bucks

The 21-year-old shot-stopper will officially join the club next week on a month-long loan – running from August 2 until September 2.

He has started a number of summer friendlies for Gavin Cowan's side, who complete their pre-season schedule at Concord Rangers tomorrow.

Addai, who stands at 6ft 4in, was signed by Coventry from Arsenal in 2014 and has also had loan spells at Hendon, Dulwich Hamlet and Mickleover Sports.

He will be competing against Andy Wycherley and Sheridan Martinez for the Bucks' No.1 shirt.

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News