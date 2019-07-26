AFC Telford swoop for keeper Corey Addai

The 21-year-old shot-stopper will officially join the club next week on a month-long loan – running from August 2 until September 2.

He has started a number of summer friendlies for Gavin Cowan's side, who complete their pre-season schedule at Concord Rangers tomorrow.

Addai, who stands at 6ft 4in, was signed by Coventry from Arsenal in 2014 and has also had loan spells at Hendon, Dulwich Hamlet and Mickleover Sports.

He will be competing against Andy Wycherley and Sheridan Martinez for the Bucks' No.1 shirt.