Jon Royle on the mark for AFC Telford

By Matt Maher | AFC Telford United | Published:

A rare Jon Royle goal earned AFC Telford United a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s friendly with Coventry City.

Jon Royle

Royle struck with 12 minutes remaining, reacting quickest to a free-kick, after the visiting Sky Blues had taken a first-half lead courtesy of a trialist at the New Bucks Head.

Having drawn level, Telford then went close to winning it when summer signing Aaron Williams found himself through on goal but he was only able to direct his shot straight at goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

The hosts had almost enjoyed the perfect start when Chris Lait’s cross found Marcus Dinanga and the striker thundered a header against the bar.

Defender Shane Sutton also hit the bar early in the second half before Royle struck to ensure Gavin Cowan’s Bucks avoided defeat against the League One visitors.

