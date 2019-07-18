Phil Trainer: New trio will make difference for AFC Telford

Gavin Cowan’s men missed out on the National North play-offs by a hair’s breadth on the final day of last season.

And the Bucks chief, who also works alongside popular former Telford midfielder Trainer in their line of work at Crossbar Coaching, has made few changes this summer.

But Trainer believes the additions of Chris Lait, Adam Walker and Aaron Williams will be decisive.

“I thought we had a very good team last season with a very good core,” said Trainer. “They know exactly what we expect and we know what they’re capable of.

“It was just a case of adding a few here and there, which is what we have done. The signings the gaffer has made have been very good.

“I’m looking forward to carrying on working with them because they are a hard-working bunch of lads. They’re hungry and chomping at the bit.”

On the new additions Trainer added: “They’ll definitely make a difference and add to the quality.

“I think they’ll compliment the boys we had. It’s three very good signings, I’m sure Aaron Williams would walk into most teams in the National North.

“Adam Walker is similar, very experienced. I’ve played with Adam and he’s a very good player.

“Chris Lait was one of the top players in the league below last season. A winger that not just gets assists but scores goals. I think they’re very good additions and I take my hat off to the gaffer.”