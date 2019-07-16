Gavin Cowan happy to see AFC Telford tested

The Bucks are back in action on home soil (7.30pm) after losing 2-0 to Wrexham on Saturday.

And although results are not the be-all and end-all at this point, Cowan wants to be build momentum ahead of the new National League North season which kicks off at Kettering Town on Saturday, August 3.

“We’ll start focusing on other parts of our game now,” said Cowan, with a home friendly against League One side Coventry City taking place this Saturday too.

“We’ve got really tough games against competitive opposition, which is exactly what we want.

“The games will really help us see where we’re at, and assess from there.”

As well as the loss to Wrexham, Telford have had a 4-3 defeat in a behind-closed-doors game against a West Brom XI and a 3-1 win at Market Drayton Town so far in pre-season.

They take on Moors, of the National League, after memorably getting past them in the FA Trophy quarter-finals last campaign.

Former Wolves, Kidderminster and Macclesfield defender Keith Lowe could feature after playing against Wrexham, as could goalkeeper Corey Addai who is currently contracted at Coventry but came off the bench for the Bucks against the Red Dragons as well.

“The line-ups have already been picked, but obviously we will manage as we go along,” added Cowan.

“Results are still immaterial, though it would be good to get that winning mentality, but all in all we’re ahead of schedule.”