Menu

Advertising

Gavin Cowan: My AFC Telford circle is small

By Lewis Cox | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan is still learning after a successful first season in management – and will keep his inner circle as small as possible.

Gavin Cowan

Cowan guided the Bucks to an eighth-placed finish in last season’s National North, missing out on a play-off spot by just one goal, as well as an FA Trophy semi-final.

That success will not stop the Telford chief listening to advice, albeit Cowan insists his number of allies is small.

“You’re always learning,” said Cowan, whose side face Market Drayton Town at Greenfields in a friendly tonight (7.45pm). “A big part of what I like to do is assume I know nothing.

“I try to listen to everybody’s input but try to divulge it within my own mentality. I keep my circle very small in terms of taking on opinions. I don’t think you can do what I do if you take everybody’s opinion on and listen to all praise and criticism.

“I have a very, very small circle of people I liaise with and listen to but I am my own man and make my own decisions.

“That’ll either be the success or downfall but I’m working at success.”

AFC Telford United Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News