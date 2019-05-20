AFC Telford United complete signing of experienced Brackley midfielder Adam Walker

The 28-year-old joins winger Chris Lait through the door as new faces in at the New Bucks Head.

Walker brings vast experience of both the National League North and National League to Gavin Cowan's ranks. He won the FA Trophy at Wembley with Brackley in 2018.

He is well known to boss Cowan having played under then-coach Cowan at Nuneaton and Solihull Moors.

He appeared in all 42 of Brackley's league games last season, starting in all but one of those as Brackley reached the play-off final.

Walker has made more than 350 appearances in non-league since leaving Coventry in 2009.