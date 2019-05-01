Gavin Cowan will understand if Daniel Udoh wants to leave AFC Telford

Udoh ended the 2018/19 campaign as the Bucks’ top scorer, netting 26 times in all competitions.

Having been so prolific, Cowan expects there to be interest from other clubs – perhaps higher in the pyramid – but the Telford chief feels he would benefit most from another year in National League North.

“We have hopes of retaining Daniel,” said Cowan.

“My belief is that he still needs to learn his trade and be playing games.

“And there’s no better place to do that than with us.

“We play to his strengths, but I understand if a club comes in and it’s a cherry he has to take a bit of.

“I’ll support him in that if that’s his decision – I’ll drive him to their training ground.

“But I have hopes of retaining him.”

Udoh’s 26-goal haul is the most anyone has managed in a single season since the club’s reformation in 2004.

Cowan says he has already spoken to the 22-year-old and his family about keeping him on – and will have further conversations with the player.

“I’ve had conversations with him and his family. We’ll try,” added Cowan.

“Daniel, understandably, will have a lot of interest. But my feeling is that he needs to continue playing games and learn his trade.”