AFC Telford's Amari Morgan-Smith out to keep up scoring streak

The 29-year-old netted for the second time in as many games as the Bucks won 2-1 at Solihull Moors this past weekend.

His header from Steph Morley's cross, just like in the 4-3 National League North victory at Ashton United on the Tuesday prior, came before Andy Wycherley's last-gasp penalty save which sent Gavin Cowan's side through.

And on if he has ever been involved in anything like that before, Morgan-Smith said: "Probably not, no. I mean, what can I say?

"I think the referee wanted to give them something out of the game... obviously we were the underdogs.

"But we were colossal until the end. We rode our luck at times, but I think we were comfortable for large parts of the game. Credit to the lads."

Morgan-Smith's glancing header was his ninth goal in all competitions this term.

And he plans on getting a fair few more.

"I've come back into the team and hit the ground running, so hopefully, it will continue until the end of the season," said Morgan-Smith.

"It was a great ball in from Steph, great quality from him, so I just tried to get between the posts.

"The gaffer has been saying that to me, so long may it continue."

Strike partner Daniel Udoh also scored his 22nd goal of the campaign at Damson Park and on the work rate of the pair, Morgan-Smith added: "That's what we've got to do. We're up there to do a job.

"First and foremost, you want to score goals, but we've got to work for the team.

"Defending from the front, that's what we do. Dan has been great all season so, hopefully, we can carry this on now."