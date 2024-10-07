Shropshire Star
Aston Villa player ratings vs Manchester United as young star gets a 5

Matt Maher gives his player ratings following the stalemate at Villa Park.

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (left) and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers

Emi Martinez

Saved twice from Rashford, the second an excellent stop with his fingertips. His handling was also very good. Another clean sheet.

Saves 7

Matty Cash

Didn’t have the best started when he gave the ball to Rashford for an early chance, but grew into the game.

Improved 6

Ezri Konsa

Only lasted 11 minutes before going off. Villa cannot afford to lose him for any great length of time.

Injured N/A

Pau Torres

Has had a good week after a pretty difficult time at Ipswich. Tasked with leading the defence after Konsa’s exit and did well.

