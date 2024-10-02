West Brom talking points: Wallace, Swift, and a failed West Brom test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After the late heartbreak that followed the comeback at Sheffield Wednesday, Albion fans wanted a response.

They did threaten in small bursts - but ultimately didn't show enough and were beaten by the better side.

Jonny Drury looks at four talking points to come from the game.

A major test failed

Aside from Wednesday, when Albion just didn't turn up in the first half, Albion have passed every test this season.

They even played Leeds off the park and somehow only managed to earn a point.

Heading into this one, on paper Boro were probably the next best side they were going to face in this early part of the season.

The second biggest test of the season if you like - and they failed the test.

Boro were well drilled, quality on the ball, efficient and dangerous.

Albion, who have been all those things against every other side bar one, showed absolutely non of that.

They looked disjointed, and the biggest disappointment was that they couldn't come up with an answer for Boro's shape and discipline.

It was a throwback to times gone by in recent seasons where they couldn't find the answer.