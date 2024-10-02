Aston Villa v Bayern Munich: Ollie Watkins reveals how Unai Emery has made players believe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When Villa were beaten 4-0 at Newcastle in the final match before Unai Emery walked through the door and sat just above the Premier League relegation zone, the notion of hosting Bayern Munich in the Champions League was pure fantasy.

Now it is reality, not quite a “pinch me moment” for a player who just a few months ago played in a European Championship final, yet an opportunity to reflect on both his own and Villa’s journey.

“Would I have believed this? No, not for one minute,” said Watkins. “When the manager first came in after we had just lost to Newcastle and were toward the bottom of the league, did I ever think we would finish that season seventh and then go on to finish fourth.

“He has completely turned us around as players and the club. Full credit to him and us as players, obviously. But I would never have dreamed of it, to be honest.

“It’s not so much a pinch me moment. But more one where we look back at how quickly everything has turned around.

“Since he (Emery) set foot in the door it has been so positive. We have won more than we have lost and we are only getting better and improving.

“It is such a lovely place to be, this club, especially as a player but also for the fans and for people outside this club to see the stature of it, improving and getting better, every day and each week.”

It is the presence of Emery which has given Watkins, who has risen from playing in non-league on loan at Weston-Super-Mare to become one of the Premier League’s best strikers, the belief anything is possible.

Both the Villa manager and his players are aware of the history behind this fixture and how much it means to the club’s supporters.

But what was clear from the tone set by both Emery and Watkins yesterday was the desire to write their own story.

The Spaniard has a strong record against Bayern, having already beaten them when in charge of Paris St-Germain and then Villarreal, the latter in a stunning second round triumph in 2022. Win tonight and he would join Jose Mourinho as the only manager to beat the Bavarian giants with three different clubs.

“We’re in the best hands possible, our manager has experienced and won a lot of trophies and managed a lot of Champions League games,” said Watkins. “We have all faith in him and in the squad and confidence that when we play our best football we can put anyone to the test and perform.

“The fans will be excited and we as players will be but it’s more excitement and looking forward to it than pressure.”

Emery last week became the fastest Villa manager in history to reach 50 wins.

Asked what has been his secret to turning the club’s fortunes around: “You have probably seen from his interviews he is very demanding and focused.

“He knows what he wants. He puts in a lot of hard work. You obviously hear about professionals putting in work off the field and doing extras. It is the same for him. He is in early, leaves late and is so focused and demanding. It is the small details. He respects all other teams, no matter their league position. I think that is probably his biggest strength, just respecting everyone and knowing they are capable of causing problems when we play.”

After a difficult first month of the season, following what was only a short break from his exploits with England, Watkins has scored four goals in his last three matches.

The presence of Harry Kane in the Bayern team provides an interesting sub-plot, with the Villa striker on the same pitch as the man he hopes to one day displace in the Three Lions’ starting XI.

Asked about how the pair work together in training when with the national team, Watkins replied: “That’s a tough question. Everyone is fighting for a position on the pitch so I want to be the man to play but day in, day out we have a good relationship.

“We talk and when I’m in the camp I speak to him so there’s no animosity and I’m doing all I can to be on the pitch and so is he.

“I’m just trying to work on myself, improve day by day and do the extra work I can to help my team and help us score goals and create goals and see where that gets me.”