Unai Emery issues Aston Villa warning ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Villa are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League and on Wednesday host a Bayern Munich team who have plundered 30 goals in seven matches in all competitions this term.

While the focus has understandably fallen on the backline, Emery says defending is the responsibility of every player in the team.

He said: “We are not defending like last year. It’s not for the defenders, the goalkeeper, it’s for everyone.

“The first defenders are the strikers and the first attacking player is the goalkeeper.

“We have to improve and quickly rectify the mistakes and build strongly because we cannot concede the goals we are conceding each match we are playing.

“I am positive and I believe in the work we are doing. But if we want to be in the top level we are conceding more goals than normal.”

Villa’s only clean sheet came in their 3-0 Champions League win at Young Boys and while they have still managed to win four out of six Premier League matches, Emery knows the run will not continue if they remain leaky at the back.

Though Matty Cash has returned to training after more than a month out with a hamstring injury, the right-back will not be ready to face Bayern, meaning Ezri Konsa is again set to deputise.

That area of Villa’s defence has proven a weak link with Diego Carlos, who has replaced Konsa as right-sided centre-back, receiving criticism for his performance in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

“Football is mistakes and we have to accept we are making mistakes,” said Emery.

“I am trying to rectify my mistakes, tactically when I am analysing my decisions during the match.

“It’s my responsibility to correct those and not repeat and for the players it’s the same.

“I will never punish the players making a mistake for the next match and will work with the players on the pitch.

“On Sunday, every mistake we made, we were working on Monday morning. I want to try to correct by practising and hopefully tomorrow we will show that on the pitch.”