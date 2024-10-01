Carlos Corberan ponders West Brom changes

Boro visit the Black Country as their hosts look to respond from a first Championship defeat of the campaign at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Corberan named a new-look midfield at Hillsborough, including a full debut for Ousmane Diakite, who struggled. Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby were unable to start due to injury.

“We need to analyse how the players are, analyse the opponent and analyse what I want to do with them,” Corberan said. “It is a good game to prepare. We have two days to prepare and we need to do it with a lot of detail. From a physical perspective everyone is fine.