Alex Mowatt makes West Brom statement after man of the match display

Mowatt stole the show at Portsmouth yesterday as the midfielder netted two stunning goals for Carlos Corberan’s side to rise to the top of the Championship.

The Baggies remain unbeaten having claimed a fourth win from five this term as 2,000 travelling supporters lauded their lofty position in Hampshire.

Mowatt’s sublime double, strikes from range into each top corner, added to Josh Maja’s quick-fire opener on 54 seconds to seal a convincing victory.

And bullish Mowatt, 29, is confident. Asked if Albion can achieve something special this season, he said: “Yeah definitely, we believe that, but it’s consistency in games, taking it game-by-game.