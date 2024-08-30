Aston Villa’s hopes of a late defensive deal appear over

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 24-year-old Dutch international right-back had been the club’s primary target of the final week.

But striking an agreement has proven tricky and instead Geertruida appears destined to join RB Leipzig, who in an ironic twist Villa will face in the Champions League.

Though Leander Dendoncker and Enzo Barrenechea, who has been the subject of an on-off loan switch to Valencia which now looks set to go through, could both leave, it was always likely to require Villa selling Diego Carlos to finance the move for Geertruida.

Boss Unai Emery had been keen to bolster his defensive ranks following the loss of Matty Cash for at least a month due to a hamstring injury. Yet talks with Feyenoord, which had been ongoing for several weeks, did not progress as hoped in recent days.

Villa are determined to keep working until the final hours of the window and could yet bring in a player on loan, though they will only recruit players Emery believes can improve his squad.

Barrenechea is expected to leave for the season and become the club’s third summer signing to depart on loan before the window closes.

The 23-year-old midfielder had appeared likely to join Valencia on Wednesday before the deal stalled at the last moment. By yesterday afternoon, it was back on and Barrenechea was scheduled to undergo a medical in Spain this morning.

Dendoncker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli, is another Villa are prepared to let go. Las Palmas have registered their interest in the 29-year-old, while boyhood club Anderlecht are keen to offer him a route back to Belgium and may be of most interest to a player deemed surplus to requirements by Emery.