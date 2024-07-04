Aston Villa block goalkeeper's Olympic dream

The 31-year-old goalkeeper had been hoping to compete at Paris 2024 with the aim of adding Olympic gold to his World Cup winner’s medal. But Villa have exercised their right to refuse him entry to the competition in order that he can be involved in pre-season with Unai Emery’s squad.

The Olympic football tournament, which runs until August 9, is not recognised by Fifa meaning clubs can refuse call-up requests. It is thought Villa, who kick off their Premier League season at West Ham on August 17, have also turned down an approach from France for Lucas Digne and Moussa Diaby to be included in their Olympic squad.

Martinez, currently playing for Argentina at the Copa America, will be granted time off after that tournament before reporting for pre-season.