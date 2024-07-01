West Brom defender absent as the Baggies’ pre-season steps up
Pre-season training proper gets under way for Albion today – but it will be without star defender Cedric Kipre.
French-born centre-back Kipre, 27, swept up the club’s player of the season awards last term but has received interest in his services this summer.
Clubs from France, Germany and Turkey, as well as Premier League new-boys Ipswich, are all tracking Kipre on a free transfer.
The defender – along with fellow star performers from last season, Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley – became unattached free agents at midnight as their contracts at The Hawthorns officially expired.