Matt Maher: England aren’t bad... they’re just so boring!

Message from a friend: “I’m not confident already, watching this start.”

The reply, sent two hours later following the 0-0 draw, asked if they’d ever considered a career in clairvoyance?

Not that you need to be Nostradamus to sense trouble where this England team is concerned. Or play against them. There might not be another outfit at Euro 2024 so easy to set up against.

In what has mostly been a terrifically chaotic, fun tournament, England have assumed the role of party bore, sitting in the corner eating the blandest food from the buffet and having no knowledge of the new music which has everyone else up on the dance floor.