West Brom debrief: Squad minutes, chances taken and missed and happy owner

Two goals in the first half, one from Brandon Thomas-Asante and one a controversial John Swift penalty – somehow awarded as handball by referee Geoff Eltringham – did the job for Carlos Corberan's side.

Lewis Cox assessing some talking points from the success over the Millers.

Rotation or resources

Corberan was asked about his decision to leave out Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend and Grady Diangana from the off, while skipper Jed Wallace missed out with illness.

The head coach insisted it was an opportunity to use the squad's "resources", by that he meant allow the trio – Mowatt and Townsend remained unused subs – an evening off to recover sharpness and in doing so build up minutes and match fitness to Adam Reach, Yann M'Vila and Swift, among others.

Corberan has always preached the squad game and his Albion squad is as stacked as it has ever been in his 18 months at The Hawthorns now. Relegated Rotherham at home was a generous fixture and the hosts were afforded the luxury of changes, Corberan would never state that and praised the Millers' spirit, but in reality some of Albion's back-up troops were able to build themselves up while the star cast had a night off.

Reliable Reach