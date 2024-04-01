West Brom v Watford - Match preview

The play-maker suffered a calf injury back in October that initially kept him out for six weeks.

He endured a stop-start return to the side and then in recent weeks he has had to settle for a spot on the Albion bench.

But he has come on to provide useful contributions in a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town and he kept his cool just three minutes after being introduced at Millwall on Friday to net a spot-kick and rescue a point.

And boss Carlos Corberan has revealed that Swift’s display has given him a selection poser ahead of today’s clash with Watford.

“When the team is competing well and others in that position, you don’t need to be patient but use that opportunity and he made a good step.”

Asked whether Swift’s contribution has posed him a question on a starting place, he added: “Yes, of course.”