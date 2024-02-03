West Brom & police investigate alleged racist incident in Birmingham derby clash

With the game locked at 0-0, Juninho Bacuna was sent on as a second half substitute for the Blues.

In the final quarter of the came the Blues substitute could be seen approaching the referee and gesturing to supporters in the Halfords Lane stand.

The referee spoke to both Bacuna and Blues boss Tony Mowbray - who has subsequently confirmed that West Midlands Police and Albion are investigating an racist allegation against an individual.

Carlos Corberan also addressed the issue and confirmed the club will deal with the incident.

Corberan told the Express & Star: "I think there was an incident that I don't know with detail. I cannot speculate what happened there but it is something I know – if there is an incident – our club will always analyse.

"Because if there is any antagonistic behaviour, I know that my club and my players are always against this type of situations.

"I am in a club that is very proactive to create the more fair situations for anyone. If there was something connecting with racism, I know my players always take the knee and we are one of the clubs that has been making more things in favour to avoid any type of antagonising situations.

"I don't know what happened, I don't know details, but I know the club will take a serious investigation if something has been damaging to people."