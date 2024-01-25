Jhon Duran blow as Aston Villa injury list grows

Duran is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the closing moments of this month’s 0-0 draw at Everton.

Jacob Ramsey, who missed the match with his own hamstring issue, remains out but could return for Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Lucas Digne (also hamstring) and Pau Torres are the other players missing, the latter having suffered another setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Duran’s future has been the subject of speculation this month, with Chelsea the latest club thought to be considering an approach for the Colombia international.

Villa were expected to rebuff any advances, with his injury making the matter academic in any case.

“The last action against Everton he was injured,” said Emery. “For the next weeks he is not going to be available.

"Lucas Digne and Pau Torres are still injured. Lucas is close to starting with the group, maybe in one week. Pau was ready to play, but he has stopped again and we are being careful with him.

"Ramsey too, it is a hamstring at the beginning we were thinking three weeks, but he could be back next week if he progresses well. Maybe Tuesday, but for tomorrow maybe not."