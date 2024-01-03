Former West Brom loanee signs for promotion rivals

The 21-year-old who spent the first half of the season at West Brom, scoring twice in 21 matches, has again moved on loan to the fellow promotion hopefuls.

Sarmiento joined the Baggies in the summer while still recovering from a metatarsal injury he picked up last season.

He worked his way back to fitness and netted his first Albion goal in the win over Middlesbrough back in August.

However, he suffered a set back in October when he picked up a quad injury following his first start for the club.

The Ecuador international then netted a stunning winner against Cardiff City in his second start for the club, and went on to make six starts in the last seven Albion games.

In total he made seven starts and 14 substitute appearances - before his New Year recall by the Premier League club.

Sarmiento told Ipswich's official website: "I'm very excited to be joining Ipswich at a time when they have been on a great run since winning promotion to the Championship.

"Ipswich were always there, after interest in the summer which didn't quite work out, but I'm here now and I'm ready to do my best."