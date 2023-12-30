Unai Emery eager to keep Clement Lenglet - and reveals Aston Villa defender going extra mile

Lenglet is poised for a third straight Premier League appearance in this afternoon’s match with Burnley with Pau Torres still not fully recovered from injury.

The Frenchman joined in the summer on a season-long loan from Barcelona and his lack of action, prior to making a first league appearance against Sheffield United earlier this month, had seen him linked with a possible January exit.

But Emery has been impressed with Lenglet’s work ethic and believes he has an important role to play in the second half of the season, with Villa targeting success in the Premier League, Europa Conference League and FA Cup.

Emery said: “He is a very good professional and we have been working with him every day, trying to understand our style. He was even coming in when the players had a day off to do extra work.

“I am speaking with Lenglet and sending him a message that I am very happy with him. I need him, the team needs him now.

“We agreed a contract between the club and him to help us out. There is nothing in my mind which has changed in that relationship.”

Full-back Lucas Digne is expected to miss around three weeks with a hamstring injury.