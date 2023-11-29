Lewis Cox debrief: West Brom offer new depth solution amid Wallace worry as Sarmiento grabs chance

Tuesday night’s superbly-resilient 1-0 win at Cardiff was the perfect way to build on last Saturday’s statement success over Ipswich.

The Baggies have lifted themselves firmly among the promotion contenders ahead of arguably the biggest test of Corberan’s 13-month tenure on Saturday as leaders Leicester come to town.

Wallace worry

There is an obvious concern for Saturday lunchtime’s clash and that is the untimely shoulder injury for captain Jed Wallace.

He trudged off after 20 minutes in Cardiff having tried to play on for the best part of 15. Scans will determine the extent of the damage but appearing on Saturday is unlikely.

Wallace’s start to the campaign wasn’t easy but he made great strides in recent matches and will be unlucky to miss this big one. His running power, threat from out wide with crosses and general leadership qualities will be missed.

Even when not delivering assists and creating, Wallace is key in driving Albion’s physical standards.

New-found depth