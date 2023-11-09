Reyes Cleary backed for West Brom impact

Regular academy goalscorer Cleary, 19, has returned from six months out injured and was sharp in an hour for the under-21s in Monday’s 0-0 against Reading.

He was selected on the bench for Carlos Corberan’s first team at Coventry last week and under-21s boss Richard Beale is confident the teen can make the grade. He said: “Reyes has been out for six months, played 45 minutes behind closed doors against MK Dons in a friendly, then was on the bench at Coventry and has played 60 minutes tonight.

“It’s very early days in his comeback from the injury, it’s great to have him back and available but it is a process.

“Reyes possesses so much quality and we saw flashes of it on Monday. Every day he’s getting stronger and better.

“I personally think he’s someone that can affect the first team, play at that level and get in and around Carlos’ eyeline, which he already has done, which is great.”

Cleary has plundered goals regularly at junior level for the Baggies and was rewarded with senior involvement under Steve Bruce, caretaker boss Beale and Corberan last term, including two Championship cameos.

But his season ended on a sour note with a serious hamstring tear in April in the Birmingham Senior Cup at Stourbridge.

It is understood the attacker would have left on loan for the season for a first proper run of senior football, with that option to be reviewed again in January now Cleary is back in contention.

“We’re talking about getting opportunities through injuries and unfortunately at the moment there’s a couple of injuries to strikers in the first team,” Beale added.

“Reyes has got to take the opportunity if he gets it, he knows that. Long term, he hasn’t been out on loan anywhere yet, that may well be the route for him, he’s proven at under-21 level but the level he knows he needs to prove himself at is first-team level. Let’s hope he can do that, hopefully here at West Bromwich Albion, but if not then out on loan and let’s see how he goes.

Senior strikers Josh Maja and Daryl Dike are not set to return until the end of November and December, respectively.

Maja (ankle) has been out since mid-September but is projected for a comeback on the other side of the upcoming international break.

Dike (Achilles) has not played since April owing to a third long-term injury at Albion but Corberan revealed to the Express & Star a comeback before the turn of the year is on the cards.

“The idea is that both recover to training during the international break,” Corberan said.

“Normally Maja should be ready before Swift in the first week and Swift should be ready for the second week of the international break if they keep progressing how they are right now.

“He is taking and getting his fitness conditions, you need to manage very well how much time he is on the pitch, but he is working well and we are keeping the plan how it was in the beginning.

“It means he will one of the options more in the squad, if he keeps progressing well, at the end of December.”