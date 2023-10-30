Carlos Corberan wowed by Coventry boss Mark Robins’ achievement

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies head to Coventry eyeing back-to-back wins, which would lift them back into the Championship’s top six having dropped to ninth over the weekend.

Robins will celebrate seven years in charge in his second stint as Sky Blues boss next March. He is a double promotion-winner and took City within 90 minutes of the Premier League in last season’s play-offs. Corberan admitted he cannot afford to predict similar achievements – but such an “excellent” CV at The Hawthorns is what he targets.

“My mind doesn’t work to this level!” Corberan smiled. “To make my mind work for the long-term is impossible because I live with a lot of intensity every single game. I like to be like this.

“It would be excellent news if I am in this club during that time, it would be that I have made amazing things here – and this is my full target of course.

“But my mind now is only thinking in Coventry, and then the next one, so I don’t have time. I only have time to reflect on what we have done and I know to make one year is a special day and not a normal thing.”

Corberan marked one year at Albion last week and admitted his first target was to get into 2023 still in the hotseat. He said: “I remember the first day I signed here and at the stadium I saw my name on the board, I saw the year and only wanted to see a different year after it! Now we have achieved one, and let’s prepare the next game very well, because the best way to celebrate is with a positive result.”

Tonight’s hosts are struggling to get going this season and find themselves down in 20th after just three league wins from 13 to start the 2023/24 campaign.

As well last season’s unlikely run to the Championship play-off final and defeat to Luton, long-serving boss Robins also has an EFL Trophy success, a League Two play-off trophy and League One title achievement all on his mantlepiece from his time at the helm – some of which has come during turbulent times off the field.

Corberan has huge respect for the former Manchester United, Norwich and Walsall striker, and in particular the 53-year-old’s manner in the dugout.

“This is the best thing that you can give to clubs,” Albion’s boss said of Robins’ longevity. “Like you say we are only in clubs for a while when you bring something for the club and Mark has promoted from League One to Championship and has gone to the play-offs to promotion to the Premier League.

“He’s a very special manager, someone very calm, the image he gives is very calm but I know he has a lot of passion. I have a lot of respect for him as a person.