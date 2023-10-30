Aston Villa 3 Luton 1 - Player Ratings

Emi Martinez
Denied the easiest clean sheet of his Villa career when Konsa’s looping header hit the bar and went in off his back. Handled everything else with ease.
Cruise 7
Matty Cash
A real threat going forward in the first half, when he laid on a great chance for Watkins. Less of a factor in the second half but strong defensively.
Lively 7
Ezri Konsa
Blotted another strong display with his error for the goal, though there was a sense by that stage things had become almost too easy for Villa.
Error 6
Pau Torres
A really strong performance from the centre-back, who has been questioned over his physicality at some stages but got stuck in here.
Strong 7
Lucas Digne
Another very good showing from the Frenchman, who delivered a wicked cross to set up Villa’s second and was a threat all afternoon.
Lively 8
John McGinn
Opened the scoring with a really smart piece of skill. The goal the icing on the cake of an excellent all-round performance.
Dominant 8
Douglas Luiz
A cruise for the Brazilian. The only surprise was his messing up the simplest of passes when trying to play Bailey through on goal.
Easy 7
Boubacar Kamara
Lovely lofted ball over the top for Diaby in the build-up to Villa’s third. In complete control all afternoon. Seemed to have ages on the ball.
Composed 7
Nicolo Zaniolo
The one player in the regular starting XI who just isn’t quite firing. Really should have opened his account.
Frustrated 6
Moussa Diaby
Finally got the goal his recent performances have deserved. A constant threat all afternoon. A nightmare for defenders.
Electric 8
Ollie Watkins
No goal for the striker thanks to Kaminski’s excellent save but there were still plenty of nice touches.
Worker 7
Substitutes
Leon Bailey (for Zaniolo, HT) 7, Diego Carlos (for Cash, 79), Youri Tielemans (for Kamara, 79) Leander Dendoncker (for Luiz, 90), Bertrand Traore (for Diaby, 90) Subs not used: Chambers, Lenglet, Iroegbunam, Olsen (gk).