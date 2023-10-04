Unai Emery: Nicolo Zaniolo must be versatile for Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery applauds the fans

The Italy international has started Villa’s last three Premier League matches on the left of midfield, but Emery believes he is capable of playing in several attacking positions.

Villa’s options on the left flank have been boosted by Jacob Ramsey’s return to fitness and the boss explained: “Zaniolo was playing more on the right but now we needed him playing left side. I am going to use him in different positions and I am really happy with him.”

Emery has been impressed with Zaniolo’s attitude since the 24-year-old arrived on a season-long loan from Galatasaray during the summer transfer window.