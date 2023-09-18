Douglas Luiz salutes Aston Villa fans

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz celebrates

Villa scored three times in the closing stages as they came from a goal down to secure their 10th consecutive home win in all competitions.

Luiz, who scored from the penalty spot to become the first Villa player since Gareth Barry in 2006 to net in four straight league matches at Villa Park, said: “The atmosphere here is crazy for us, on the pitch we’re feeling this.

“The fans push us and we can see in the game here, the last 10 minutes we scored three goals and everyone is happy.”