Aston Villa sweat on Emi Martinez fitness

Martinez was withdrawn at half-time in Villa’s 5-0 rout of Hibernian in their Europa Conference League play-off on Wednesday after suffering a slight calf strain. He was replaced by Robin Olsen and Emery revealed the World Cup winner did not train yesterday. “He has a small pain in his calf, it is not big, it’s a small pain. We have to take our time, and [Saturday] is our last training before Sunday’s match,” said the boss. “That’s the day to make a decision to see if he’s ready or not.”

Emery also said new signing Nicolo Zaniolo could make his debut at Turf Moor, adding: “He is ready to play on Sunday after the first match he didn’t have the permission, he couldn’t play in that game.

“We are trying to add of him his qualities offensively and his versatility on the pitch, playing right, left, further forward.

“He is ready because he is training very well, he has good spirit, he has energy, power.”