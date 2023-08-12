Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom captain Jed Wallace praises impact of academy graduates

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Jed Wallace has praised the impact of Albion's academy graduates - and has revealed he is a 'big fan' of young striker Jovan Malcolm.

Jovan Malcolm has been praised by skipper Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Jovan Malcolm has been praised by skipper Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A handful of academy graduates have been given minutes on the pitch in pre-season, and have been involved in the squads for the opening league game and EFL Cup clash at Stoke City.

And the new skipper Wallace has been impressed by their impact, adding that Malcolm has an 'unpredictability' to his game.

Speaking in the match day programme ahead of the clash with Swansea City, Wallace explained: "It's important the club continue to identify with those in the academy because you look at our group now, there's Caleb, Palms, Taylor, Josh, Tom, Jovan's in and around it and there needs to be a conveyor belt like that there.

"Under this manager you're going to improve as a player, and I've made no secret that I'm a big fan of Jovan.

"I love his attitude and for me he has the perfect balance because he takes everything on board, me and Matty Phillips try and help where we can and he's hungry to do well here.

"There's an unpredictability to his game that I really like, but, more importantly, the young boys are really nice lads.

"People would say it's easy enough for us to say that, but they are and it's a pleasure to have them with us everyday because their attitude is fantastic."

Aside from the academy graduates, Albion have a handful of other young players in the squad, including Jayson Molumby and Brandon Thomas-Asante, while Josh Maja has added to that group following his arrival.

Wallace added: "We've got a mix in that middle bracket too like Josh Maja, Jayson, Brandon who really want to push on in their careers.

"But first and foremost, we've got a fantastic manager who we're all behind and we feel really hopeful."

Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News