Wolves players have shut off surrounding noise says Matheus Cunha

Wolves during their latest friendly (Getty)

The build-up to the new season has been dominated by head coach Julen Lopetegui’s unhappiness at a lack of spending in the transfer market, with chairman Jeff Shi last week penning an open letter explaining the club’s difficulties around Financial Fair Play and reaffirming owners Fosun’s long-term commitment.

But club record signing Cunha insists any negativity from outside has not seeped into the dressing room and declared: “Off the pitch, what happens is none of my business.”

On Lopetegui, he explained: “When we look at him, he seems happy with us.

“He always arrives in a happy mood at the training ground and he teaches us a lot.

“He can see me and all my team-mates happy to do everything for the club and support him even more.

“I need to do all of my business on the pitch and I’m happy at how I’m doing. I hope to support the team a lot.”

Cunha, who arrived in a £43million deal from Atletico Madrid, is aiming to make his mark on English football this term after netting just twice in 17 appearances following his January move to Molineux.

The 24-year-old Brazilian believes he is now fully aware of the demands of the Premier League and has benefited from a full pre-season, which Wolves completed with Saturday’s 3-1 win over Rennes.

He explained: “I am very happy and ready to do my best.

“This is my first full season. Last season I arrived in the middle (of the campaign) and it is a bit different. It took a bit of adapting.

“Now, this season my focus is fully on Wolves. I am happy in the group, I’m happy with my team-mates and I’m happy with my form also.

“Pre-season has been very important for me. The Premier League for many people is the best league in the world.

“For players it is hard and that bit more physical than other leagues. But after pre-season I am happy. I feel ready and my focus is full. I feel like I can do a lot of things for Wolves this year.”

Cunha, who arrived when the club were mired in relegation danger, believes supporters can expect to see a more expansive style this season after so much of the previous campaign was played under the threat of the drop.

“The situation for the club (when I arrived) was not funny,” he said. “We needed to do a lot of things.