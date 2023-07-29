West Brom receive offer for goalkeeper Alex Palmer

Alex Palmer (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Palmer, 26, was handed Albion's number one shirt last season and put in a string of fine displays.

The goalkeeper, who was sent out on a number of loans before being given his chance at The Hawthorns, has featured in the majority of the pre-season games this summer.

However, Albion have now received an offer for Palmer who has been left out of the squad for the pre-season outing at Bolton.

The goalkeeper penned a new four-year deal at his boyhood club last year and that still has three years to run, until 2026.

Any move would be Albion's second high-profile full sale and a possible second academy product to leave while the club juggle financial restrictions due to a lack of investment and the loss of parachute payments.

Dara O'Shea departed for Burnley for £7million in June and it is understood that sale boosted their position in terms of fees they could command for valued members of Carlos Corberan's squad.

But there remained a necessity to sell, even after the majority of Karlan Grant's wages were shifted with his loan to Cardiff, to bring some much-needed funds to the club and if the Baggies head coach was to have any money to spend on targets in the final month of this summer's window.

The approach comes after number two Josh Griffiths has been linked with a potential move away from the club – with Newcastle United rumoured to be interested earlier this summer.

Palmer made 25 appearances in his breakthrough season at The Hawthorns last term.

The Kidderminster-born shot-stopper made a top impression after eventually ousting David Button as No.1 in October, shortly before Steve Bruce's dismissal as boss.

Palmer barely put a foot wrong after showing patience in the wait to be Baggies first-choice senior keeper. He went out on seven loans, including most recently to Luton Town in 2022, in a two-game emergency spell towards the end of 2021/22 campaign.