Injured Aston Villa duo Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno eye autumn returns

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Boss Unai Emery is resigned to being without left-back Moreno and midfielder Ramsey for the start of the Premier League campaign.

Moreno is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in May’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool, while Ramsey suffered a broken foot while playing for England in the European Under-21 Championship earlier this month.

Emery hopes the 22-year-old, who scored six goals last season, will return after the September international break.