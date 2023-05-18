Notification Settings

Wolves and Aston Villa forwards jet off for under-17s European Championship

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished: Comments

Wolves and Villa starlets Leon Chiwome and Kadan Young are set for Hungary as part of England's UEFA under-17 Euro Finals.

Leon Chiwome in action for his Wolves age group this season Pic: Getty
The duo are part of head coach Ryan Garry's 21-strong squad and their tournament kicks off tomorrow evening against Croatia at 7pm BST.

The Young Lions will also tackle Group D games against Netherlands and Switzerland, on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

Highly-rated Chiwome, 17, has scored five goals in 10 appearances for Wolves under-18s this term and featured for the under-21s.

Wolves have two representatives at the competition, with 15-year-old centre-back Brayden Clarke, son of former Wolves, Albion and Blues midfielder Nigel Quashie, part of the Wales squad.

Villa attacker Young, also 17, has scored twice in 10 games up an age range for Villa's under-21 outfit this season.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

