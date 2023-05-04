Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba praised for role in Luton's promotion charge

By Jonny Drury

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has hailed Marvelous Nakamba for making Luton Town 'more resilient' in their charge towards the Championship play-offs.

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba joined Luton on loan in January

The 29-year-old midfielder joined the Hatters on loan from Villa in January - and has gone on to make 17 appearances as Edwards' side secured a play off spot with six games to spare.

Edwards is delighted with the impact made by the midfielder, who signed for Villa from Club Brugge in 2019, and praised his human qualities as well as his footballing ability.

Edwards told Talksport: "He has been a brilliant player, I joke that he is my favourite player in the world at moment.

"He is great, so humble with all the charity work he does back home.

"He came into our club and was so humble, he smiles everyday and he trains everyday exactly how he plays.

"He has been the real bit of glue that has brought us together and made us even more resilient.

"We were doing well even before he came in but he has been a fantastic signing, no doubt about it, he has human quality and he has been top."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

