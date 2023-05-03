Former Oswestry Town midfielder hoping to mastermind Leeds' Premier League recovery

Karl Robinson in action for the old Oswestry Town side back in 2003

Robinson, who has built a name for himself in management with the likes of MK Dons and Oxford United - returns to football alongside the experienced Allardyce in a bid to try and keep Leeds in the Premier League with four games to spare.

The 42-year-old, who has also managed Charlton Athletic, spent time in Shropshire as a player with the now defunct Oswestry Town, between 2002 and 2003 before going to play for a handful of other non-league sides.

And after a career in management he will now try and mastermind a late Leeds recovery alongside Allardyce and former Wolves striker Robbie Keane.

A poor season at Elland Road sees the club languishing in 17th, and only goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.

Leeds have lost four in a winless run of five matches and have four games left to save themselves.

A club statement read: "Leeds can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge.

"Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

"We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

"The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce."

Leeds travel to leaders Manchester City on Saturday, before hosting third-placed Newcastle. A trip to West Ham and an Elland Road encounter with European hopefuls Tottenham round out the season.

Allardyce takes charge after suffering his first Premier League relegation with West Brom, when he left six months into an 18-month contract.

The 68-year-old former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and England boss becomes Leeds' third permanent manager of the season after Jesse Marsch and Gracia.