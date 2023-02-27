Notification Settings

Former West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs takes up Inter Miami media role

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Former Albion left back Kieran Gibbs has mutually terminated his contract with MLS side Inter Miami - to take up a media role with the club.

Kieran Gibbs in action for Albion (AMA)
Gibbs, who played 100 times for the Baggies and helped the club to Premier League promotion in 2020 under Slaven Bilic, joined David Beckham's Miami in 2021.

He has spent the last two years at the MLS outfit - but has now left his playing role to take up a media position at the club.

Gibbs will host 'The Inter Miami Show' and other content on the 'Club Room' which is available on Apple TV, while also taking up a commentary position.

The former defender said: "I'm delighted to have transitioned into this new exciting role as Inter Miami's club on-air talent, and I'm looking forward to this great opportunity to share my experience and insight of the club through the amazing content that will be available on Apple TV."

Gibbs was a product of the Arsenal academy and went on to make 229 appearances for the club in all competitions.

During his career he played ten times for England - before going on to join Albion in 2017.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

