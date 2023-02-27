Former West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs takes up Inter Miami media role

Kieran Gibbs in action for Albion (AMA)

Gibbs, who played 100 times for the Baggies and helped the club to Premier League promotion in 2020 under Slaven Bilic, joined David Beckham's Miami in 2021.

He has spent the last two years at the MLS outfit - but has now left his playing role to take up a media position at the club.

Gibbs will host 'The Inter Miami Show' and other content on the 'Club Room' which is available on Apple TV, while also taking up a commentary position.

The former defender said: "I'm delighted to have transitioned into this new exciting role as Inter Miami's club on-air talent, and I'm looking forward to this great opportunity to share my experience and insight of the club through the amazing content that will be available on Apple TV."

Gibbs was a product of the Arsenal academy and went on to make 229 appearances for the club in all competitions.