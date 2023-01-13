Luton v West Brom: Daryl Dike can shine as Carlos Corberan calls on his in-form troops

Daryl Dike celebrates his winner against Reading on January 2. The striker will be called upon by Carlos Corberan due to Brandon Thomas-Asante’s ban

The Albion head coach must make do without suspended top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante as his ninth-placed Baggies head to Kenilworth Road to face the seventh-placed Hatters.

As the seven-goal striker begins his retrospective suspension, onus shifts even more on to the shoulders of Daryl Dike – and it could come at a perfect time for the man from the United States.

Dike was match-winner last time the Baggies were in Championship action almost two weeks ago in the 1-0 New Year Hawthorns success over Reading. It was his first home goal and just his second for the club after marking his comeback from a long injury lay-off with a goal from the bench at Sunderland in December.

Dike came up trumps when needed against the Royals, his diving header on the hour was the difference between a frustrating home draw and three important points in the play-off hunt. The 22-year-old has back-to-back league games now, with Thomas-Asante missing against Luton and Burnley next week, to further make his mark.

It is expected the American will lead the line tomorrow, with more rotation in midweek for Tuesday’s home FA Cup replay against Chesterfield, and then a quick return to league action at the Clarets next Friday night.

But Corberan will surely have few other selection headaches on the back of last weekend’s rotated 3-3 draw at National League Chesterfield.

Few beyond Thomas-Asante did themselves any justice at the Spireites and the 11 players that came out of the starting line-up will be confident in a justified recall for this clash between the play-off chasers.

Corberan was this week unsurprisingly nominated for the Championship’s manager of the month for December amid the stunning run of eight wins from nine – four wins out of five came during that month. He competes with Paul Heckingbottom, Tony Mowbray and Vincent Kompany of Sheffield United, Sunderland and Burnley respectively for the prize.

Tomorrow afternoon is also an insight into how quickly things can change in the life of a footballer.

Last March Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer, then some way from forcing his way beyond Sam Johnstone and David Button into the No.1 shirt, received an emergency SOS call to fill in to cover injuries on a short-term loan at Luton.

He featured just twice, a defeat and victory – with a clean sheet in the latter – and that was that, the life an emergency loan goalkeeper.

The picture looks a little different now for the 26-year-old as he prepares for a trip to Bedfordshire with a nomination for Championship player of the month under his belt following an outstanding run of form.