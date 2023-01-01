Aston Villa sweat on John McGinn injury

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz (6) celebrates with teammates(AP Photo/Ian Walton).

The Scotland international will be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s derby with Wolves after being forced off late in the second half in north London.

Ezri Konsa and Douglas Luiz also sustained knocks to knock a little of the gloss off an otherwise excellent afternoon for Unai Emery’s team, who picked up their third win in four Premier League matches since the Spaniard took charge.

After an opening half of few chances, Emi Buendia opened the scoring five minutes into the second period as Villa capitalised on an error by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with Luiz doubling the advantage 17 minutes from time before making his early exit.

Villa have now won both of their away league matches under Emery and a delighted Buendia said: “It’s an amazing win away. We needed to show everyone that we were capable of winning away, especially against a top team so we take the three points.

“We knew before the game that we had to suffer, be compact so everyone showed that character. We were ruthless in front of goal.