Steven Schumacher on West Brom managerial links: 'They're a massive club'

The former midfielder served as assistant boss to Ryan Lowe at Bury and the Pilgrims - before Lowe left to join Preston and Schumacher took over the role at Home Park.

And he has helped them climb to the top of League One - attracting attention from clubs without a manager, including Albion.

Despite rumours, Schumacher has said no contact has been made - adding that West Brom is a massive club and the links show his side are playing well.

Speaking after his side's win over Crystal Palace under 21s in the EFL Trophy, the 38-year-old said: "I understand that this is what happens when a team's playing well and getting good results and sitting top of the league and playing in a style that most clubs would like to see their team playing.

"I'm a young coach as well, which is what people are trying to go for at the moment - people who are hungry and ambitious.

"That's exactly what I am and there's definitely no danger of me being distracted, because I've got a good job to do here.

"I've seen all of the stuff and I've had loads of people texting me, but there's been no contact from my side," Schumacher added when asked if Albion had approached him.

"If there's been interest from West Brom I think that's great because that shows we're doing something well here, because you wouldn't get spoken about if you were sitting down the bottom of the league or mid-table.

"It just shows the good job that everyone's doing - not just me, and we're getting recognised with these big clubs.

"West Brom's a massive club, but there's been no contact and as far as I'm concerned there's probably nothing in it."

Schumacher is currently odds on favourites with most bookmakers at 13/8 - with interim boss Richard Beale now among the odds at 16/1.