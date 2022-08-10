Steve Bruce hails West Brom keeper David Button for Watford wondergoal response

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button after the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Monday August 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Albion No.1 Button, 33, was a bystander during Watford flyer Ismaila Sarr's moment of sheer brilliance to score from inside his own half to hand the visitors an undeserved Hawthorns lead on Monday night.

But, after Karlan Grant levelled for the hosts, Button came up trumps with a penalty save from Sarr 17 minutes from time in the 1-1 draw.

"For the (Sarr) goal it's one of those. Do you want to clap? Or are you thinking 'where's my goalkeeper?'" Bruce said.

"It's a great piece of skill, we've seen it all around, it's never happened to me before, but I think Sarr's looked to see where he is and executed it. It's very difficult.

"To be fair to Butts he didn't let it ruin him, he didn't become nervous or agitated, his experienced helped.

"And at the end of the day he's saved a penalty, which is football eh?

"He's probably kicking himself for the first half, that he was not deep enough, but he's got us a point in the end."

Bruce was mightily impressed with a performance he labelled the best of his spell in charge at Albion.

"If I'm being picky we've got to be a bit more clinical," he added. "I don't know how many opportunities we had. Maybe eight, 10, 12? I don't know how many.

"We had to take one or two. Granty's probably taken the hardest one out of all the chances he had.

"His finish was as good as we're going to see. On another day he could've scored three or four.

"That's Granty, he keeps getting there, which is important when you're a striker.

"You've got to ignore the ones you miss because another one will come along again."

There were eye-catching displays across the board as the Baggies made it two Championship draws from two – with defender Semi Ajayi a standout performer, despite an unfortunate late trip on Sarr for the spot-kick Button saved.

"He tripped himself (giving away the penalty). I have to say he was absolutely - wow!" Bruce said.

"That's twice he's given that performance – and (Dara) O'Shea – but then again it'd be wrong to pick any out.