Wem Town are handed relegation reprieve

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished: Comments

Wem Town Ladies have been handed a reprieve from National League relegation.

Wem Town Ladies

North Shropshire outfit Wem will remain in step four of the women’s pyramid system despite finishing in the dropzone places of the National League Midlands – 10th from a league of 12.

Wem finished 11 points adrift, inside the initial three relegation places, but their survival hinged on movements in the pyramid elsewhere.

Due to a promotion for the champions of the tier three Southern Premier and a tier two relegation to the Southern Premier, FA chiefs have confirmed Wem will remain in the fourth tier. It has not been confirmed in which division they will play, but it is likely they will remain in Division One Midlands.

Tom Farmer county champions Wem, formerly The New Saints, recently appointed new manager Ronnie Green.

Football
Sport
Non league
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

