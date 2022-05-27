Wem Town are handed relegation reprieve

North Shropshire outfit Wem will remain in step four of the women’s pyramid system despite finishing in the dropzone places of the National League Midlands – 10th from a league of 12.

Due to a promotion for the champions of the tier three Southern Premier and a tier two relegation to the Southern Premier, FA chiefs have confirmed Wem will remain in the fourth tier. It has not been confirmed in which division they will play, but it is likely they will remain in Division One Midlands.