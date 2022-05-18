Notification Settings

Steven Gerrard expects significant Aston Villa time with technical director Johan Lange

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Steven Gerrard expects to speak more with Villa technical director Johan Lange than his wife this summer as the pair look to turn the club into serious top half contenders.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Gerrard has admitted he is unlikely to get much of a break during what is on course to be a busy transfer window, with Lange heading up the club’s recruitment team.

A permanent deal for Philippe Coutinho has already been sealed with the priority now on signing a holding midfielder.

Gerrard said: “I speak to Johan more than my wife nowadays. That's the way it is, especially when you're coming to a key part of the season.

“I think if you checked my phone bill in December and if you check it in the next couple of months, Johan will be featuring very heavily!”

Villa failed with a £25million bid for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma in January and the Mali international will again be high on their list of targets, together with Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, the latter of whom will become a free agent at the end of next month.

Competition for Lucas Digne at left-back will also be sought with Villa still waiting to learn whether Newcastle will trigger their option to sign Matt Targett permanently.

Lange will mark his two-year anniversary at the club in July and Gerrard said: “I've really enjoyed working with him so far. He's a very normal guy, very humble, easy to get on with.

“The three sporting directors or technical directors I’ve worked with so far, I've enjoyed all of my relationships. I've had zero problems.

“I think we're very aligned and I think we're very ambitious. He's very committed and honest and all-in, in terms of the time.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

