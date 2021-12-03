Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa and Palace charged by FA over pitch rows

By Russell YoullFootballPublished:

Villa and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association following their Premier League match on Saturday.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Ashley Young (right) appeal to referee Michael Salisbury
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Ashley Young (right) appeal to referee Michael Salisbury

Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure that players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred early in the second half of the game at Selhurst Park, which Villa won 2-1.

Palace tempers frayed when they saw an opportunity to equalise denied when referee Michael Salisbury blew his whistle for a foul by Marvelous Nakamba on Wilfried Zaha and missed the advantage Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher had created.

Then, shortly afterwards, Villa players reacted to Luka Milivojevic hauling down Ollie Watkins as he cut through on goal.

An FA statement said: “Crystal Palace FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 as it allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 54th and 55th minutes of the game.

“Aston Villa FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 55th minute of the game and it has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1.

“Both clubs have until Monday to provide their respective responses to these charges.”

Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News