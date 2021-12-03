Aston Villa and Palace charged by FA over pitch rows

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Ashley Young (right) appeal to referee Michael Salisbury

Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure that players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred early in the second half of the game at Selhurst Park, which Villa won 2-1.

Palace tempers frayed when they saw an opportunity to equalise denied when referee Michael Salisbury blew his whistle for a foul by Marvelous Nakamba on Wilfried Zaha and missed the advantage Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher had created.

Then, shortly afterwards, Villa players reacted to Luka Milivojevic hauling down Ollie Watkins as he cut through on goal.

An FA statement said: “Crystal Palace FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 as it allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 54th and 55th minutes of the game.

“Aston Villa FC allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 55th minute of the game and it has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1.