Shifnal Town shock as Dan Carter and Andrew Carrier sacked with Jamie Haynes appointed

Shifnal Town joint managers Andrew Carrier and Danny Carter with the TJ Vickers Shropshire FA Premier Cup

The Midlands non-league scene was shocked to discover the news last night, as Carrier revealed on social media a decision had been taken to relieve the pair of their duties.

Shifnal have as of lunchtime today (Wednesday) confirmed the appointments of former AFC Telford United coaching duo Jamie Haynes as manager and Kevin Sandwith as his assistant.

Haynes and Sandwith worked under Gavin Cowan at Telford until the Bucks parted company with the trio earlier in the season. The Shropshire Star has been told Cowan is not involved in the role.

The club said on Facebook: "Shifnal Town would like to welcome the new manager Jamie Haynes and his assistant manager Kevin Sandwith to the club. Good luck with your new roles."

The surprise sacking comes after two-and-a-half years of unbroken success for the former Wednesfield duo, who joined Shifnal in 2019 and lifted them from the foot of the West Midlands Premier, only to be denied promotion and the title in their debut season by the pandemic.

But after also topping the charts before 2020/21 was curtailed, Shifnal were awarded promotion to the Midland League Premier on a winning average – and made it a trio of successes with memorable TJ Vickers Cup and Shropshire Senior Cup wins in May.

It would have been a quadruple but for a penalty shootout defeat on a day the club were forced to play two finals.

Shifnal are seventh after 14 games in the step five Midland Premier League, with games in hand on rivals above them.

Carrier stated on social media that the duo had been told they were sacked for 'non-footballing reasons'.

Not left wouldn’t leave a club mid season and a place in my heart as work so hard with the club and the town can we get this right sacked for non footballing reasons 😐 — cazza (@cazza00274912) December 1, 2021

We haven’t left we was SACKED for reason not related to football not using the sports bar enough https://t.co/XnhHkkvcKg — cazza (@cazza00274912) December 1, 2021

Joint-boss Carter had previously spoken about a five-year plan for Shifnal to continue rising through the pyramid at the Acoustafoam Stadium club.

Chairman Mike Tranter said: "As far as I'm concerned, I appreciate what they've done for the club, they've done brilliant on the pitch and I wish them all the best for the future."