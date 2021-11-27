Steven Gerrard: John McGinn has a big role to play at Aston Villa

John McGinn (PA)

Gerrard, whose side were facing Crystal Palace today, had long been an admirer of the midfielder.

And having been given lots of rave reviews during his time at Rangers, he is relishing the chance to see McGinn’s quality up close.

“I’ve absolutely loved the eight, nine or 10 days we’ve had together,” said Gerrard.

“John was initially away on international duty with Scotland, where he performed ever so well.

“He came back in a right good place.

“He’s bubbly, infectious and very energetic – both on and off the pitch.

“He’s also trained and performed with real high quality. John’s a player that I had a lot of respect for from the outside.

“I knew he was a good player. I had players at my previous job that had worked with John and spoke highly of him.

“I’ve watched him a lot, for Aston Villa and Scotland.

“So, to have him at my disposal now is a real positive.”

Gerrard sees McGinn as a vital part of what he wants to do going forward as he added: “He’s got a big, big role to play both on and off the pitch.

“He’s that type of character – he’s almost like the glue.