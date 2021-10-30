Valerien Ismael: Robert Snodgrass gives West Brom more control

Albion's Robert Snodgrass (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The former Scotland international made his first Baggies start since February in the win over Bristol City last weekend.

And he responded with a man of the match performance which saw Albion move the ball as well as they have all season.

That team display pleased a number of fans who feel the Baggies have been too direct at times. And Ismael admits Snodgrass – who has spent most of his career on the wing – allows his team to play another way.

"There is a reason why we moved him into the six position," Ismael said.

"When I arrived, we assessed the squad – we knew what we needed from the front three.

"And we recognised the quality in Snods. I spoke with him, I asked him if thinks he can play that position and he said he’d done it before and it wasn’t a problem for him.

"He is calm, he has experience, he is comfortable with the ball and he can give us more control in the midfield.

"That is exactly what we needed."

Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt have been Ismael's first picks in central midfield this season.

But with Livermore suspended and Mowatt injured, both Snodgrass and Jayson Molumby shone in the middle of the park last weekend.

Livermore is back for tomorrow's game at promotion rivals Fulham.

But Mowatt will again miss out with a foot injury.

Ismael, though, hinted Livermore will return to his starting XI.

And that means the boss has a tough call to decide whether Snodgrass or Molumby will partner him.

"Jake is our captain, Jake is my captain and the captain always has to be on the pitch," the boss said.

"He always puts in a performance, he has a great attitude, his mentality is very important for the players on the pitch and off the pitch.

"Jake will be back in the squad and Alex Mowatt will be out. We need to take our time with him.

"But Snods and Jayson have given us the feeling we can be patient with Alex.