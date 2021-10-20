Matty Cash fit for Aston Villa's trip to Arsenal

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Villa are confident Matty Cash will be available for Friday’s trip to Arsenal after overcoming a dead leg.

Matty Cash
Matty Cash

The wing-back was forced off late in Saturday’s defeat to Wolves, with Villa then letting slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

But the 24-year-old, who has started all eight of the club’s eight Premier League fixtures, is expected to be ready to face the Gunners.

The availability of wing duo Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore is more questionable. Bailey is yet to return to training following a quad injury, while Traore missed the derby defeat with a muscle problem.

Villa will be aiming for a fourth straight win against the Gunners.

By Matt Maher

